Jeff Stelling reflects on Hartlepool’s ‘darkest day’ and his hopes for the future

Pools’ president Jeff Stelling has reflected back on his club’s “darkest day” and has revealed his hopes for a bright future at the Super 6 Stadium.

Matthew Bates’ men suffered some late heartache on home turf last night as a 90th minute equaliser robbed them of their first National League win of the campaign.

Stelling knows that no matter what happens on the park, good or bad, results must always be placed into perspective, given that things got so bleak last season.

“I remember travelling to Chester as rescue plans appeared to have collapsed, possibly for the final time,” recalls Stelling.

“I stood with a band of Poolies, desperate for news but I just could not find anything positive to tell them. For me, it was the darkest day.

“Somehow, here we are in a new season, not having just survived, but with a real cause for optimism.

“The main reason the club has survived is you, the fans.”

Stelling played a major role getting owner Raj Singh on board at Pools - and the Sky Sports Soccer Saturday presenter also dipped his own hand in his pocket to help keep the club which is so close to his heart, running.

Think the UK government have got it hard with Brexit negotiations? Think again, says Stelling, they should try untangling the mess at Pools.

“Huge credit goes to Raj Singh, for dealing with every new barrier that cropped up,” he said, in his Blue Print column.

“Trust me, some of the issues involved in this deal make Brexit look straightforward.”

Stelling continued: “I can’t promise success on the field. No one can.

“But I think we have recruited well, have a bright, young manager a terrific director of football and a togetherness.

“Once again we are the town’s club.”