Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

We get the inside track on Hartlepool United’s new signing.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamie Miley is officially a Hartlepool United player - and we’ve got the inside track on the new permanent signing.

The 21-year-old midfielder has been training with Pools and becomes the club's third January signing, following in the footsteps of attackers Reyes Cleary and Sam Folarin, who arrived last week. Miley, who is set to be in the squad for this weekend's long trip to Braintree and can also play right-back if needed, will wear the number 18 shirt at the Prestige Group Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm delighted to be here," he said. "I had a great feeling as soon as I walked into training and I really wanted to get things over the line. I can't wait to get going and play in front of the fans. I've seen videos of the fanbase and, being a North East lad, I know how passionate the supporters can be so I'm really looking forward to it."

We get the inside track from Newcastle United writer Joe Buck at the Shields Gazette:

“Unlike his younger brother Lewis, Jamie Miley hasn’t had too many chances in the Newcastle United first-team. However, he did feature prominently during pre-season as injuries and international commitments stretched the midfield options available to Eddie Howe at that time.

“During those games, he was very tidy in possession and whilst against Hull City he did struggle a little with the physicality of his Championship opponents, against Girona, a Champions League outfit no less, he looked very assured and put in a very solid display.

“He has a good engine, is a very tidy player and will be someone that Pools can use to control the tempo of play and be that link between defence and attack. Miley’s loan spell at Newport County did not go the way he would have wanted, however, before injuries struck, it seemed like a perfect move for him and Pools feels like that again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He may not have much experience of senior football, but he was a leader for the Under-21’s and will not be afraid to lend his voice to the group if and when needed at Pools.”

What’s his background?

Miley, whose brother Lewis has made 33 appearances for Newcastle's senior team, spent the first half of the campaign at League Two strugglers Newport. While injuries limited him to just eight appearances in South Wales, Pools are hoping Miley will add some creativity and dynamism to midfield.

Miley featured for Newcastle's under-21s against Southampton earlier this month but watched from the stands during their games with Gateshead and Everton as the move edged ever closer. Pools will hope that Miley's arrival helps them cope without influential pair Joe Grey and Anthony Mancini as they look to keep their play-off dreams alive while the deal could also have been completed with one eye on the future as the club look to implement a longer term plan for success.

What has Lennie Lawrence said about the signing?

“We’re delighted to bring Jamie to the club. He’s shown fantastic attitude during his time training with us and we’re really pleased to have him here permanently. It shows intent from the club and Chairman in making this kind of signing, both to strengthen the squad now but also with longer term planning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Jamie has great quality and real potential. He’s been unfortunate with injuries over the last year, but hopefully we can provide him with a home where he can enjoy his football and continue to grow as a player.”

Jamie Miley photograph supplied by Hartlepool United Football Club.