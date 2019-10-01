'At least I'll never have to watch him take a corner again!': Hartlepool United fans react to Liam Noble exit
Liam Noble has officially left Hartlepool United to join Morpeth Town on a four-year deal – prompting a mixed reaction from Poolies.
Tuesday, 1st October 2019
A club statement read: “Everyone at Hartlepool United would like to wish Liam all the very best for his future career.”
The 28-year-old joined the club from Notts County last summer and went on to become the club’s top scorer last term with 13 strikes in 44 appearances.
The midfielder has never played below National League level during his career.
Morpeth currently sitting 14th in their first season in the seventh tier.
Here’s how Hartlepool United fans reacted to the news: