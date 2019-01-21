Lee Bradbury 'gutted' to see Nicke Kabamba join Hartlepool as striker impresses on debut outing

Havant & Waterlooville boss Lee Bradbury admitted he was 'gutted' to see striker Nicke Kabamba join Hartlepool.

The ex-Portsmouth man signed a half-season loan deal last Friday and netted on his Pools debut, although was powerless to prevent his new employers from falling to defeat at Harrogate,

Kabamba's performance was one of few positives the side could take from their 3-1 defeat in North Yorkshire, with the Havant loanee looking lively throughout.

Indeed, the 25-year-old had looked similarly impressive during his outing at the Super 6 Stadium with the Hawks in December, catching the eye of the Pools management with an industrious display.

And Bradbury, his manager on the south coast, admitted he was 'gutted' to lose the talented striker as he pursued a fresh challenge.

Bradbury, who was linked with the Pools' manager's job before Richard Money was appointed, said: "Nicke has been unfortunate.

"He's worked very hard for the team but just hasn't scored the goals that he would want to, or that I would want him to.

"It's just a fresh challenge for Nicke, really.

"I'm gutted, to be honest, because he's a great lad and he deserves success.

"He works so hard for the team but I just felt that we probably had to make a change in that area."

The beneficiary of that desire for change was Money, with the Pools boss left impressed with his new striker's first outing.

And he has backed the loanee to improve further as the season progresses.

“It was a hard afternoon for Nicke because we never got a grip of the ball, or possession, in any time in the game," admitted Money.

“He's scored on his debut and I think there’s a lot more to come from him too.”