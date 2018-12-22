Lee Bradbury is plotting to spoil Hartlepool United's party - with help from Sunderland AFC

Lee Bradbury is determined to spoil Richard Money's Hartlepool United party - and is seeking every advantage he can in order to seal three points.

Bradbury's Havant & Waterlooville side remain a part-time outfit and, in a bid to gain whatever advantage they can ahead of the game, will be flying to Newcastle prior to the game.

And according to the News, Portsmouth, the National League outfit will be training at Sunderland AFC's facilities before travelling to Hartlepool.

Bradbury believes those small gains could prove vital as the Hawks look to seal three points - as they bid to 'spoil the home party' on what is new boss Money's first game in charge at the Super 6 Stadium.

"We don't believe that spending eight hours on a coach is the best way of preparing for the game," he admitted.

"It only takes an hour to fly up to Newcastle and that has to be better.

"We are only one of two part-time clubs in our league, with a budget nowhere near some of our rivals. That means we have to try to carve out every advantage we can."

Bradbury, who was thought to be one of the candidates interesting Pools, has an existing relationship with Money.

The former Newcastle academy chief was the ex-striker's coach while at Manchester City, but he won't be holding back against his former mentor this weekend.

Instead, he is determined to ruin his first game on home soil.

"Richard Money was my old coach when I was at Manchester City," added Bradbury.

"He will have them organised and ready to go.

"They are likely to have a big crowd getting behind them.

"We need to go up there stifle them and try to spoil the home party."