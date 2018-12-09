Lee Bradbury opens up on how his Hartlepool interview went and whether he wants the job

Lee Bradbury has opened up on his Hartlepool United interview - and says he wants to climb the managerial ladder.

Havant and Waterlooville boss Bradbury travelled up to the North East earlier this week to speak to Pools about succeeding Matthew Bates.

And he says he is 'attracted' to the job as he looks to progress his career.

Bradbury remains one of the favourites for the job, though Ged McNamee's odds shortened dramatically over a weekend which saw the Pools No 2 help the club end their run without a National League win by beating Maidenhead on Saturday under the stewardship of caretaker boss and director of football Craig Hignett.

Hignett is playing a leading role in appointing a new permanent manager, and revealed Pools hope to appoint a new boss in the next few days.

Bradbury says he is waiting on a response from the club after travelling to the Super 6 Stadium after being granted permission to speak to the club by fellow National League side Havant.

"I went up to Hartlepool and had an interview which I am led to believe went very well,' said Bradbury. "Now I am waiting for them to get back to me.

"Until that changes I will continue to do what I have always done and give my best for the Hawks.

"All I will say is that I am ambitious, but at the same time I am loyal and have turned other jobs down in the past to stay here.

"The club were patient and stuck with me when we were relegated and I have in return remained loyal.

"It is up to the football club now to keep me here."

Bradbury steered the Westleigh Park side to victory over Braintree in the National League yesterday. Havant and Waterlooville sit 19th in the table, with Bradbury having guided them to two successive promotions after initially being at the helm when they were relegated from the National League South in 2016.

The 43-year-old has also managed Bournemouth, guiding them to the League One play-offs where they lost their semi-final on penalties against Huddersfield Town, managed by Lee Clark, who is also on Pools' shortlist.

While Bradbury has spent the majority of his career on the South Coast, he is open to moving to the opposite end of the country.

"If I am offered the job at Hartlepool, it is an attraction that it is full-time," he added.

"Of course it is still non-league and a long way from home and my family.

"I will have a lot of decisions to make if I am offered the job. It is something, though, that I am seriously thinking about.

"I am still reasonably young at 43 and have managed now over 300 games. I would like to start climbing the ladder."