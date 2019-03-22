Lewis Hawkins seals Hartlepool United loan exit as he teams-up with Spennymoor Town

Lewis Hawkins has left Hartlepool United to join Spennymoor Town on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The midfielder has sealed a switch to the Brewery Field to join the Moors' promotion charge from the National League North, having found first-team opportunities at Pools hard to come by.

Hawkins spent a month on loan with York City earlier this campaign before being recalled to the Super 6 Stadium by then-manager Richard Money, who wanted to assess his full playing squad.

But having struggled for game time under new manager Craig Hignett, Hawkins has been allowed to rejoin Spennymoor - with whom he spent time on loan during the 2015/16 season.

The 26-year-old hasn't featured for Pools since March 9, when he came on as an 89th minute substitute against Dover, and will now look to regain form at his former club.

And Moors manager Jason Ainsley was delighted to land the attacking midfielder having followed his career progression over recent years.

"Lewis is a player I had the pleasure of working with when he came to Spennymoor in the Evo-Stik on loan, and he did extremely well for us," said Ainsley, speaking to Spennymoor's official website.

“I have followed his career closely and kept in contact with him, and I am delighted that Craig has allowed Lewis to come to us for a month, especially when we have two midfielders out.

“Rob Ramshaw is suspended and Mark Anderson is out with a hamstring injury.

“We have a massive few weeks coming up and hopefully he can help us achieve our goal come the end of the season.”

Spennymoor are ten points behind National League North leaders Chorley, but look set to seal a play-off place in the second tier of non-league.

Hawkins will be available for the Moors' clash with Alfreton Town on Saturday.