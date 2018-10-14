Leyton Orient boss blasts 'completely wrong' sending-off in Hartlepool draw

Leyton Orient manager Justin Edinburgh has blasted the decision to send-off defender Joe Widdowson.

Adrian Quelch gave the full-back his marching orders after a reckless tackle on Michael Woods - but Edinburgh feels that the officials got the decision ‘completely wrong’ and confirmed that the O’s would be appealing.

“It’s completely wrong,” he said.

“Joe’s in control, his feet never leave the ground. It’s a strong challenge, but I don’t know where the rules say you can’t tackle strongly.

“There’s no malice or recklessness. He’s always in control. I’ve viewed it many times and slowed it right down and I’d be very surprised (if it’s not rescinded).

“But, as you know, I won’t be sitting in that appeal panel. But if anyone has played the game, then it will be rescinded.”

Despite having a man less than their visitors, Orient threw caution to the wind and continued to attack in numbers.

Instead of switching to a lone striker, Edinburgh continued with two up top in a bid to seal three points.

James Alabi, James Brophy and Josh Koroma all had late chances to win the game, but failed to find a way past Scott Loach.

Despite this, Edinburgh was still pleased with how his side responded to going down to ten men.

“I’m very proud of the performance and the manner that we played,” he added. Even with 11 men, I thought we played well at times against a team that have again come to frustrate us.

“I thought today was a better performance than Sutton. Even when we went down to 10 men, we still looked like the team that was going to win the game.

“I thought we marshalled it and stayed brave. We kept two up top and went to three at the back.

“We were brave in that sense and I think our football showed that.

“Second half, maybe Brophy or Alabi, or a cross from Koroma, would have been the gloss for us to finish off and win the game.”