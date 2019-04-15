Leyton Orient dealt bizarre twists, Wrexham handed boost and Hartlepool thankful to surprise star: National League weekend round-up

There was plenty of action and intrigue on another entertaining weekend in the National League - and we've taken a look at the best bits.

While Hartlepool United played out at 1-1 draw at Aldershot Town, there was plenty of drama to be seen at both ends of the table with promotion and relegation matters set to be settled as the season-end nears. Scroll down and click through the pages to catch-up on what you may have missed from the weekend in the National League:

1. Plenty of drama at Sutton United There was plenty of drama at Sutton Untied, where title-chasing Leyton Orient registered a dramatic 2-1 win over play-off hopefuls Sutton. But the result doesn't come close to telling the full story... Getty Buy a Photo

2. A bizarre red card Orient's James Dayton (pictured here playing for Oldham) was taken off in the second half on a stretcher - and then saw red after a boot thrown in frustration hit the referee. Getty Buy a Photo

3. Then there were late heroics After Sutton goalkeeper Ross Worner decided to try keepy-ups in his own box, he conceded an 89th minute penalty - which Macauley Bonne converted to keep Orient top. Getty Buy a Photo

4. The Ammies kept the pressure on Orient's main rivals, Salford City, continued their title tilt thanks to a 3-0 win over Maidenhead United - with the prolific Adam Rooney once again among the goals. Getty Buy a Photo

View more