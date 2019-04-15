We take a look at how Hartlepool United's rivals fared in the National League

Leyton Orient dealt bizarre twists, Wrexham handed boost and Hartlepool thankful to surprise star: National League weekend round-up

There was plenty of action and intrigue on another entertaining weekend in the National League - and we've taken a look at the best bits.

While Hartlepool United played out at 1-1 draw at Aldershot Town, there was plenty of drama to be seen at both ends of the table with promotion and relegation matters set to be settled as the season-end nears. Scroll down and click through the pages to catch-up on what you may have missed from the weekend in the National League:

There was plenty of drama at Sutton Untied, where title-chasing Leyton Orient registered a dramatic 2-1 win over play-off hopefuls Sutton. But the result doesn't come close to telling the full story...

1. Plenty of drama at Sutton United

Orient's James Dayton (pictured here playing for Oldham) was taken off in the second half on a stretcher - and then saw red after a boot thrown in frustration hit the referee.

2. A bizarre red card

After Sutton goalkeeper Ross Worner decided to try keepy-ups in his own box, he conceded an 89th minute penalty - which Macauley Bonne converted to keep Orient top.

3. Then there were late heroics

Orient's main rivals, Salford City, continued their title tilt thanks to a 3-0 win over Maidenhead United - with the prolific Adam Rooney once again among the goals.

4. The Ammies kept the pressure on

