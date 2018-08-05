Liam Kennedy's Hartlepool ratings: Who shone in Maidstone draw?

Hartlepool United's National League campaign is up and running with a point away to Maidstone United.

Who caught the eye in the 1-1 draw? Liam Kennedy rates the performances of the Hartlepool United players.

Pools XI (3-4-2-1)

Scott Loach - Two top class saves in the second half... 7

Carl Magnay - Some goal-saving challenges. A top performance... 8

Andrew Davies - A threat in the opposition box. A leader in the other... 7

Peter Kioso - Gave the back three legs. Solid debut... 6

Ryan Donaldson - Looked at home at right wing-back... 6

Nicky Featherstone - Worked very well in partnership with Noble... 6

Liam Noble - Controlled things for long periods. Man of the match... 8

Mark Kitching - Never stopped down the left... 6

Niko Muir - Worked really hard at both ends. Was unlucky with penalty call... 7

Luke James - Worked very hard, with little reward. Excellent in opening 45... 6

Jake Cassidy - A threat in behind. Shame about the finishing... 6

Subs

Josh Hawkes (for Muir 69) - Very little impact. Did help to take sting out of game... 5

Marcus Dinanga (for James 80) - Made some bright runs... 5

Conor Newton (for Featherstone 88) ...N/A

Not used: Myles Anderson, Michael Woods.

Yellow: Cassidy 25

Red: None

Goal(s): Noble 42

Maidstone United XI (4-3-3): Lee Worgan, George McLennan, Will De Havilland, Alex Finney, Stuart Lewis, Joe Quigley (Shamir Mullings 69), Blair Turgott, Jamar Loza, Seth Nana Twumasi, Ollie Muldoon (Jordan Wynter 90), Michael Phillips (Jack Paxman 62).

Not used: Michee Efete, Jack Richards.

Yellow: Quigley 63

Red: None

Goal(s): Turgott 41

Referee: Alan Dale - When it came to fouls, set the bar very low. Did his best to spoil an entertaining contest... 3

Attendance: 2,599