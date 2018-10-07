Liam Kennedy’s player ratings: ‘A man of the match show’ from Hartlepool’s Luke James as Matthew Bates’ side beat Boreham Wood

Hartlepool United got back to winning ways to move up to sixth in the National League - but who stood out for Matthew Bates’ side in the 2-0 victory over Boreham Wood?

Captain Andrew Davies was certainly a strong contender for man of the match, as the 33-year-old scored his first two goals for the club on a memorable afternoon for the defender.

Meanwhile, striker Luke James also impressed, and led the line admirably despite not finding the back of the net.

But who else shone and who struggled for Bates’ men at the Super 6 Stadium?

