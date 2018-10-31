Liam Kennedy’s player ratings: Hartlepool’s Ryan Donaldson ‘brilliant’ in defence and attack despite Wrexham defeat

Hartlepool’s play-off hopes suffered another setback at Wrexham following a 1-0 defeat at the Racecourse Ground.

But the disappointing result doesn’t tell the full story, and there were several impressive performances from Matthew Bates’ men in South Wales.

Wrexham moved up to second in the National League courtesy of Luke Young’s 20th-minute strike - which proved to be the winner.

Pools were then reduced to 10 men before half-time, after captain Andrew Davies was sent off for his reaction to a Stuart Beavon challenge.

Yet Bates’ side were unfortunate to leave empty handed against their high-flying opponents.

So who impressed and who struggled for the visitors?

