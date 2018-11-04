Liam Kennedy’s player ratings: Hartlepool United endure day to forget after chastening Bromley defeat

Hartlepool United suffered their heaviest defeat of the season as they went down 4-0 away at Bromley.

It was a day to forget for Matthew Bates’ side, who have now lost their last three games in the National League.

Two penalties from Frankie Sutherland as well as goals from Omar Bugiel and George Porter secured a deserved win for the hosts, while Hartlepool defender Peter Kioso was sent off in the second half.

But did any of Pools’ players come away from Hayes Lane with any credit?

