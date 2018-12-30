Liam Kennedy's player ratings: Hartlepool United players impress despite Chesterfield draw

Bradley Barry's equaliser 15 minutes from time denied Pools all three points at the Proact Stadium, following Luke James' first-half opener. But who shone and who struggled for the visitors? Our Hartlepool United writer Liam Kennedy has delivered his verdict - scroll down and flick through our gallery to see how each player performed.

1. Scott Loach - 7 Commanded his box well... 7 jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Kenton Richardson - 6 Not able to advance quit as much as he is used to but did his defensive work well... 6 jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Harvey Rodgers - 6 One or two nervy moments with the ball for the youngster but his height is a real asset in both boxes... 6 jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Myles Anderson - 7 Physical and kept it simple. Boss Richard Money will have been impressed with what he saw from the defender... 7 jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more