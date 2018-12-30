Luke James and Carl Magnay celebrate Hartlepool's goal against Chesterfield.

Liam Kennedy's player ratings: Hartlepool United players impress despite Chesterfield draw

Hartlepool United suffered a late setback at Chesterfield - but there were still plenty of positives for new Pools boss Richard Money to draw upon.

Bradley Barry's equaliser 15 minutes from time denied Pools all three points at the Proact Stadium, following Luke James' first-half opener. But who shone and who struggled for the visitors? Our Hartlepool United writer Liam Kennedy has delivered his verdict - scroll down and flick through our gallery to see how each player performed.

1. Scott Loach - 7

Commanded his box well... 7
2. Kenton Richardson - 6

Not able to advance quit as much as he is used to but did his defensive work well... 6
3. Harvey Rodgers - 6

One or two nervy moments with the ball for the youngster but his height is a real asset in both boxes... 6
4. Myles Anderson - 7

Physical and kept it simple. Boss Richard Money will have been impressed with what he saw from the defender... 7
