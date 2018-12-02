Liam Kennedy's player ratings: Hawkes shines but a key change saw 'all hell break loose' for Hartlepool

Led by caretaker manager Craig Hignett, the hosts took a first half lead through Liam Noble and looked to be in control. But they were dealt a sucker-punch late on, when two late goals from the Daggers condemned Pools to a seventh consecutive defeat. Despite that, there were some standout performances from a number of Hartlepool's players - although some failed to impress. Our man Liam Kennedy has dished out his player ratings from the game, so click through the pages below to see how he felt Pools fared:

1. Scott Loach - 6 Another day where he had very little to do. A couple of claims in the first 45 was his afternoon's work until the last two minutes... 6

2. Kenton Richardson - 7 Looked assured in the centre. This lad could well have a decent future at Pools... 7

3. Carl Magnay - 7 Much improved performance guiding his two younger defenders through the encounter... 7

4. Peter Kioso - 7 Did the simple things well defensively. And brought it out well when needed... 7

