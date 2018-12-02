Liam Kennedy's player ratings: Hawkes shines but a key change saw 'all hell break loose' for Hartlepool
Hartlepool United surrendered a late lead at home to Dagenham & Redbridge - but who were the standout performers for Pools?
Led by caretaker manager Craig Hignett, the hosts took a first half lead through Liam Noble and looked to be in control. But they were dealt a sucker-punch late on, when two late goals from the Daggers condemned Pools to a seventh consecutive defeat. Despite that, there were some standout performances from a number of Hartlepool's players - although some failed to impress. Our man Liam Kennedy has dished out his player ratings from the game, so click through the pages below to see how he felt Pools fared:
1. Scott Loach - 6
Another day where he had very little to do. A couple of claims in the first 45 was his afternoon's work until the last two minutes... 6