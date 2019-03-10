Liam Kennedy's player ratings: How ex-Newcastle United defender David Edgar fared on Hartlepool debut as Sunderland loanee earns 9 in Dover win

Our Pools writer Liam Kennedy has dished out his player ratings following the 3-2 win at the Super 6 Stadium - scroll down and flick through our gallery to see how each player performed.

1. Scott Loach - 7 Could do absolutely nothing about the two Dover goals, cracking finishes. Two vital saves late on... 7 jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. David Edgar - 6 A tough day to make a debut but kept things simple... 6 jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Fraser Kerr - 6 A solid show from the central defender in a new-look backline... 6 jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Myles Anderson - 7 Given a tough first 45 but dealt with it well, slotted in seamlessly to left-back in second 45... 7 jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more