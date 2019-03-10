Luke Molyneux

Liam Kennedy's player ratings: How ex-Newcastle United defender David Edgar fared on Hartlepool debut as Sunderland loanee earns 9 in Dover win

Hartlepool United came back from two goals down to beat Dover Athletic in the National League - but who stood out for the hosts?

Our Pools writer Liam Kennedy has dished out his player ratings following the 3-2 win at the Super 6 Stadium - scroll down and flick through our gallery to see how each player performed.

1. Scott Loach - 7

Could do absolutely nothing about the two Dover goals, cracking finishes. Two vital saves late on... 7
2. David Edgar - 6

A tough day to make a debut but kept things simple... 6
3. Fraser Kerr - 6

A solid show from the central defender in a new-look backline... 6
4. Myles Anderson - 7

Given a tough first 45 but dealt with it well, slotted in seamlessly to left-back in second 45... 7
