Liam Kennedy's player ratings: How Hartlepool players rated in Gateshead defeat - with THREE standout performers
Hartlepool United fell to defeat at Gateshead on Boxing Day - but how did the players perform?
A first-half brace from Luke Armstrong put the Heed in command, with a Liam Noble penalty reducing the deficit late on. Noble, who missed a second penalty as Pools looked to equalise, earned a positive mark from our writer Liam Kennedy - put several others fared less favourably. Scroll down and click through the pages to see who shone - and struggled - at the International Stadium:
1. Scott Loach - 5
Keeper will feel like he could have done better for Gateshead's first goal... 5