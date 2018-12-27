Liam Noble was one of Pools' standout performers at Gateshead

Liam Kennedy's player ratings: How Hartlepool players rated in Gateshead defeat - with THREE standout performers

Hartlepool United fell to defeat at Gateshead on Boxing Day - but how did the players perform?

A first-half brace from Luke Armstrong put the Heed in command, with a Liam Noble penalty reducing the deficit late on. Noble, who missed a second penalty as Pools looked to equalise, earned a positive mark from our writer Liam Kennedy - put several others fared less favourably. Scroll down and click through the pages to see who shone - and struggled - at the International Stadium:

Keeper will feel like he could have done better for Gateshead's first goal... 5

1. Scott Loach - 5

Keeper will feel like he could have done better for Gateshead's first goal... 5
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Was at fault for the second goal. Some hesitant defending proved costly... 4

2. Kenton Richardson - 4

Was at fault for the second goal. Some hesitant defending proved costly... 4
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Has not had the impact many expected since returning to the team... 5

3. Andrew Davies - 5

Has not had the impact many expected since returning to the team... 5
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Looked much better in the centre than on the right, on a bad day for Pools defensively... 5

4. Harvey Rodgers - 5

Looked much better in the centre than on the right, on a bad day for Pools defensively... 5
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4