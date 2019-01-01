Liam Kennedy's player ratings: How Hartlepool United players fared in Gateshead victory
Hartlepool United won their first league game under new manager Richard Money following a 2-1 victory over Gateshead - but how did each player perform?
Our Pools writer Liam Kennedy has dished out his player ratings following the game at the Super 6 Stadium - scroll down and flick through our gallery to see who impressed.
1. Scott Loach - 7
Could do nothing about the goal. Otherwise he was alert and sharp when called upon to sniff out danger... 7
2. Kenton Richardson - 6
Was taken off at half-time after a solid enough first 45... 6
3. Myles Anderson - 6
Flicked past his own keeper in the second period but it did not matter in the end... 6
4. Carl Magnay - 7
A commanding show from the experienced defender back in more familiar territory... 7
