Hartlepool v Gateshead.

Liam Kennedy's player ratings: How Hartlepool United players fared in Gateshead victory

Hartlepool United won their first league game under new manager Richard Money following a 2-1 victory over Gateshead - but how did each player perform?

Our Pools writer Liam Kennedy has dished out his player ratings following the game at the Super 6 Stadium - scroll down and flick through our gallery to see who impressed.

1. Scott Loach - 7

Could do nothing about the goal. Otherwise he was alert and sharp when called upon to sniff out danger... 7
2. Kenton Richardson - 6

Was taken off at half-time after a solid enough first 45... 6
3. Myles Anderson - 6

Flicked past his own keeper in the second period but it did not matter in the end... 6
A commanding show from the experienced defender back in more familiar territory... 7

4. Carl Magnay - 7

A commanding show from the experienced defender back in more familiar territory... 7
