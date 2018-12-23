Liam Noble scored Hartlepool's equaliser against Havant & Waterlooville

Liam Kennedy's player ratings: How Hartlepool United's players performed in Richard Money's first league game

Hartlepool United were held to a 1-1 draw with Havant & Waterlooville in Richard Money's first league game in charge - but how did each player perform?

Tyler Frost opened the scoring for Havant in the 12th minute, before Liam Noble equalised six minutes later. Our Hartlepool United writer Liam Kennedy has dished out his player ratings following the game at the Super 6 Stadium - scroll down and flick through our player ratings gallery to see who shone and who struggled.

1. Scott Loach - 7

2. Harvey Rodgers - 6

3. Andrew Davies - 7

4. Carl Magnay - 6

