Liam Kennedy's player ratings: How Hartlepool United's players performed in Richard Money's first league game

Hartlepool United were held to a 1-1 draw with Havant & Waterlooville in Richard Money's first league game in charge - but how did each player perform?

Tyler Frost opened the scoring for Havant in the 12th minute, before Liam Noble equalised six minutes later. Our Hartlepool United writer Liam Kennedy has dished out his player ratings following the game at the Super 6 Stadium - scroll down and flick through our player ratings gallery to see who shone and who struggled.

Scott Loach - 7 Could do nothing about the goal. One brilliant low stop from Frost... 7

Harvey Rodgers - 6 Played at right-back and didn't look out of place. Only lasted 45 minutes as Pools went for the more attacking Kenton Richardson after the break... 6

Andrew Davies - 7 A strong return to the centre of defence for the skipper. Brilliant in both boxes in the air... 7

Carl Magnay - 6 One late error when he let Kabamba peel off him for a chance but an otherwise aggressive, enthusiastic show... 6

