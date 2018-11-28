Liam Kennedy's player ratings: How Liam Noble fared on Hartlepool United comeback against AFC Fylde
Hartlepool United dropped into the bottom half of the National League after a 2-1 home defeat by AFC Fylde.
Liam Noble's late penalty wasn't enough to rescue a point for Pools - but did anyone stand out for Matthew Bates' side? Our Hartlepool United writer Liam Kennedy has dished out his player ratings - scroll down to see who shone and who struggled.
1. Scott Loach
Man of the match. Made three or four top class saves... 8