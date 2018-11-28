Liam Kennedy's player ratings: How Liam Noble fared on Hartlepool United comeback against AFC Fylde

Liam Noble's late penalty wasn't enough to rescue a point for Pools - but did anyone stand out for Matthew Bates' side? Our Hartlepool United writer Liam Kennedy has dished out his player ratings - scroll down to see who shone and who struggled.

1. Scott Loach Man of the match. Made three or four top class saves... 8

2. Kenton Richardson Not his best day but he's a young lad, still learning the trade... 5

3. Myles Anderson His lack of pace was, for the first time, exploited by a clever Fylde frontline... 5

4. Carl Magnay Committed and full of passion. Probably the best of the four... 6

