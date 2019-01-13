Liam Kennedy's player ratings: Mixed marks for Hartlepool United players after FA Trophy defeat to Telford
Hartlepool United are out of the FA Trophy - but did anyone stand out during the 2-1 defeat to National League North side AFC Telford?
Our Pools writer Liam Kennedy has dished out his player ratings following the game at the Super 6 Stadium - scroll down and flick through our gallery to see who shone and who struggled for the hosts.
1. Scott Loach - 6
Seem to say this week-in, week-out but could not be blamed for the goals... 6
jpimedia
2. Kenton Richardson - 5
Hauled off at half time, not at all sure he was injured... 5
jpimedia
3. Harvey Rodgers - 5
Could well be his last game of his loan spell. Struggled in his farewell, if so... 5
jpimedia
4. Carl Magnay - 5
Had a shocker in the first half but the one thing about the defender is he never goes hiding... 5
jpimedia
View more