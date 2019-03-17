New signing David Edgar impressed for Hartlepool away at Barnet.

Liam Kennedy's player ratings: New signings impress as three Hartlepool United players get 8s in Barnet draw

Hartlepool United came away with a point after a goalless draw at Barnet - but who stood out?

Our Pools writer Liam Kennedy has dished out his player ratings following the game at The Hive - scroll down and flick through our gallery to see how each player performed.

1. Scott Loach - 7

2. Peter Kioso - 7

3. Fraser Kerr - 8

4. David Edgar - 8

