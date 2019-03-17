Liam Kennedy's player ratings: New signings impress as three Hartlepool United players get 8s in Barnet draw
Hartlepool United came away with a point after a goalless draw at Barnet - but who stood out?
Our Pools writer Liam Kennedy has dished out his player ratings following the game at The Hive - scroll down and flick through our gallery to see how each player performed.
1. Scott Loach - 7
One or two brilliant saves. A class performance, again... 7
2. Peter Kioso - 7
Allowed to get forward a little more to support Molyneux...7
3. Fraser Kerr - 8
Won everything that came his way. Looks a right steal at a reported 4,000...8
4. David Edgar - 8
Still lacking some match sharpness but reads the game excellently. Will be a miss next week...8
