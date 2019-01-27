Liam Kennedy's player ratings: Nicke Kabamba 'a constant nuisance' as two Hartlepool United players get 8s in Braintree win
Hartlepool United got back to winning ways with a 2-1 victory over Braintree - but who stood out?
Our Pools writer Liam Kennedy has dished out his player ratings following the win at the Super 6 Stadium - scroll down and flick through our gallery to see how each player performed.
1. Scott Loach - 6
Missed a cross or two but pretty solid throughout... 6
2. Kenton Richardson - 5
Subbed at half-time to bring Luke James into the side. Delivery let him down on occasions... 5
3. Peter Kioso - 6
He's raw but has all the tools to be a very good player on this evidence... 6
4. Michael Raynes - 7
Commanding and calming presence in the centre of defence... 7
