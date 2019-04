Our Pools writer Liam Kennedy has dished out his player ratings following the game at the Super 6 Stadium - scroll down and flick through our gallery to see how each player performed.

1. Scott Loach - 7 First half he was a 9/10, second half a 4/10. So we have to meet somewhere in the middle. Five top class saves but one which cost Pools a point... 7 jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Peter Kioso - 6 Strong and athletic but gets caught on occasions. Still, despite a season at this level, a rough diamond... 6 jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Fraser Kerr - 7 Pools needed him to be at his physical best and luckily for them, he was... 7 jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. David Edgar - 6 Underrated on the ball, played it out on a number of occasions... 6 jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more