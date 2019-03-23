Liam Kennedy's player ratings: 'Quality' Nicky Featherstone stars as two Hartlepool United players get 8s in Wrexham win Nicky Featherstone stared for Hartlepool in their 1-0 win over Wrexham. Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Hartlepool United claimed an impressive 1-0 win over promotion-chasing Wrexham at the Super 6 Stadium - but who stood out? Our Pools writer Liam Kennedy has dished out his player ratings following the match - scroll down and flick through our gallery to see how each player performed. One or two shaky moments but also a touch of class to deny Chris Holroyd in the second half... 6 Caught out of position on occasions but his energy, athleticism and pace more than makes up for that... 6 More bad luck on the injury front for the young defender who went down in some pain clutching his knee just before the half hour... 6 Has underrated ability on the ball. A good, solid defender. You can see why he was top of the manager's transfer hit list... 7 Better in the centre than on the left. Much more at home alongside Kerr... 7 A hit and miss opening 45 but much better in the second half. Made things tick in Pools' best period after break... 7 Coasted through this one in first gear. He was quality... 8 Ninth goal of the season from the spot a bit fortuitous but he found space in the No 10 role all day. A number of scouts in the stands watching his display... 8 Worked hard out on the right, with little chance to have an impact in final third... 6 A much more busy opening 45 than the second... 6 Hartlepool 1 Wrexham 0: Josh Hawkes puts dent in Dragons' National League title ambitions