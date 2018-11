Hartlepool United suffered their fifth straight National League defeat following a 2-1 loss at Dover.

After falling two goals behind in the first half, Hartlepool did pull one back through substitute Josh Hawkes six minutes from time - but it was too little too late.

So did anyone standout for Matthew Bates’ side at the Crabble Athletic Ground?

