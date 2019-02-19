How did Hartlepool United's players rate at Ebbsfleet?

Liam Kennedy's player ratings: THREE Hartlepool stars earn 8s after stunning rearguard display at Ebbsfleet

Hartlepool United secure another valuable point at Ebbsfleet - but how did their players perform?

Pools' fine defensive display in Kent ensured they kept successive clean sheets, while also extending their unbeaten run under Craig Hignett to four games. But who shone - and struggled - for Hartlepool against Ebbsfleet? Scroll down and click through the pages to see how our reporter, Liam Kennedy, rated Pools' stars:

1. Scott Loach - 6

2. Peter Kioso - 6

3. Aaron Cunningham - 7

4. Myles Anderson - 8

