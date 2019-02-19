Liam Kennedy's player ratings: THREE Hartlepool stars earn 8s after stunning rearguard display at Ebbsfleet

Pools' fine defensive display in Kent ensured they kept successive clean sheets, while also extending their unbeaten run under Craig Hignett to four games. But who shone - and struggled - for Hartlepool against Ebbsfleet? Scroll down and click through the pages to see how our reporter, Liam Kennedy, rated Pools' stars:

1. Scott Loach - 6 Actually had very little to do in the 90. Fielded cross when called upon... 6

2. Peter Kioso - 6 Caught out defensively from time to time but made up for it with his pace... 6

3. Aaron Cunningham - 7 A defender who really plays on the edge. Some brilliant last ditch stuff at time... 7

4. Myles Anderson - 8 Puts his body on the line every time he plays. Had to cover a lot of ground, with Amos under pressure... 8

