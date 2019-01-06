Hartlepool United's Carl Magnay battles for the ball.

Liam Kennedy's player ratings: Two 7s for Hartlepool United players despite Maidstone defeat

Hartlepool United suffered their sixth home defeat of the season in the National League - but did anyone standout during the 2-1 loss to Maidstone United?

Our Pools writer Liam Kennedy has dished out his player ratings following the game at the Super 6 Stadium - scroll down and flick through our gallery to see who shone and who struggled.

1. Scott Loach - 6

2. Kenton Richardson - 6

3. Harvey Rodgers - 5

4. Myles Anderson - 5

