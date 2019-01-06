Liam Kennedy's player ratings: Two 7s for Hartlepool United players despite Maidstone defeat
Hartlepool United suffered their sixth home defeat of the season in the National League - but did anyone standout during the 2-1 loss to Maidstone United?
Our Pools writer Liam Kennedy has dished out his player ratings following the game at the Super 6 Stadium - scroll down and flick through our gallery to see who shone and who struggled.
1. Scott Loach - 6
Missed one or two crosses but one or two decent saves... 6
2. Kenton Richardson - 6
Inexperienced but settling into the side well. Goals were not from his side... 6
3. Harvey Rodgers - 5
Not his best day. Partnership with Anderson did not look solid in any way shape or form... 5
4. Myles Anderson - 5
Both goals came down his side. Had a very poor day at the office... 5
