Liam Kennedy's player ratings: Two 7s for Hartlepool United players despite Maidstone defeat

Our Pools writer Liam Kennedy has dished out his player ratings following the game at the Super 6 Stadium - scroll down and flick through our gallery to see who shone and who struggled.

1. Scott Loach - 6 Missed one or two crosses but one or two decent saves... 6

2. Kenton Richardson - 6 Inexperienced but settling into the side well. Goals were not from his side... 6

3. Harvey Rodgers - 5 Not his best day. Partnership with Anderson did not look solid in any way shape or form... 5

4. Myles Anderson - 5 Both goals came down his side. Had a very poor day at the office... 5

