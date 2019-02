Our Pools reporter Liam Kennedy has dished out his player ratings following the 2-1 defeat at the Super 6 Stadium - scroll down to see who shone and who struggled.

1. Scott Loach - 6 Could do little about the goals. Made one excellent save from Porter in the second 45...

2. Peter Kioso - 6 Played on the right of a three and centre of a four. Did little of note, but little wrong either...

3. Aaron Cunningham - 6 Substituted as Pools changed shape but that was nothing to do with his performance...

4. Myles Anderson - 6 Another strong, physical show, but was given a big job in second 45 covering the whole left side until Kitching was brought on...

