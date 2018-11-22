Liam Kennedy’s player ratings: Youngsters shine for Hartlepool despite defeat in FA Cup thriller

Hartlepool United crashed out the FA Cup after a 4-3 thriller against Gillingham - but who stood out?

In a rollercoaster of a game, Pools led 2-0 before being pegged back by their League One visitors who took the game to extra time.

And there the Gills took a 4-2 lead, with Tyrone O’Neiil’s late strike proving only a consolation.

But while Matthew Bates’ men are now out the competition, our man Liam Kennedy was left enthused by the performance of O’Neill and fellow youngsters Kenton Richardson and Marcus Dinanga.

Click the link above and flick through our gallery to see who shone - and struggled - for Hartlepool against the Gills.