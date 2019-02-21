Liam Noble hails impact of Craig Hignett as manager brings "buzz" and "attacking football" back to Hartlepool United

Craig Hignett has brought the "buzz" back to Hartlepool United with his brand of attack-minded football, according to Liam Noble.

The midfielder played a key role as Pools extended their unbeaten record to four games under Hignett with a creditable 0-0 draw at play-off chasing Ebbsfleet United last night.

Noble says the impact Hignett has had on the Pools dressing room, and style of play has been stark - and he's enjoying every minute of it.

"It is brilliant," he said of his time under former Middlesbrough man Hignett.

"We all know what we need to do.

"We know what the fans want, we know what the club want - it's not time for us to deliver.

"The gaffer wants attacking football, to put the opposition on the back foot.

"He has brought a buzz back to the place."

Noble endured a difficult start to 2019, with a long-standing injury, which he'd played through the pain barrier with over the festive period, eventually forcing him out for around a month.

But now he's back and in the side - and that's where he hopes to stay, despite fierce competition in the Pools midfield.

"I am not a good watcher. I hate it," he of being sidelined.

"You want to be out helping the lads but you can't when you are in the treatment room.

"It is not fun at all when you see the lads all bubbly around the training ground and you are running around a pitch trying to get back fit.

"I will play anywhere but in this team it is good to play as we want to get forward, attack and win games."