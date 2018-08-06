Liam Noble hails 'ridiculous' Hartlepool United fans

Hartlepool United's Liam Noble admits he was blown away by the club's fans at Maidstone.

Speaking to the club's official website the player says he could not believe so many made the journey south to Kent to cheer on Pools.

Liam Noble celebrates his first goal in Pools colours.

And he hopes that continues into the season, with Pools up against Harrogate Town tomorrow night at Victoria Park.

"They were ridiculous," he said of Poolies' support.

"I didn't expect that many to be there - it's a long, long way.

"If we get that kind of support every week from the fans it really does help us along.

"Every single one to a man gave our all, so I hope the fans went home happy."

Noble, who scored the equaliser in a 1-1 draw at the Gallagher Stadium, was Pools' stand out man on Saturday.

Saying that, so many of the XI stepped up to the plate, in a performance that would have deservedly earned the three points but for an awful penalty decision.

On the game itself, the player said: "I think we would have taken it before we came but with the way that we performed, the lads were disappointed with the result," said Noble.

"The conditions with the heat and the astroturf made life difficult. No excuses, though. We take the point and move on to the challenge on Tuesday.

"I am sure the Hartlepool United fans who were there on Saturday will agree with me and think we should have taken all three points.

"I am sure they will have been happy with what they have seen."