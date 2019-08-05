Liam Noble on Hartlepool United's approach ahead of Halifax Town match
It’s one defeat, a disappointing one but Hartlepool United have the chance to quickly turn things around at Halifax Town on Tuesday night.
After opening their campaign with a 3-1 defeat at home to Sutton United, Pools will be looking to bounce back straight away with three points at The Shay.
And midfielder Liam Noble provided some dressing room insight to how Hartlepool will approach set-backs as well as triumphs this season.
“No matter what happens, the [manager, Craig Hignett] said every game we have the same level head,” he revealed
“He had some words with us after because we’re all disappointed but he hasn’t screamed the place down but the same goes if we win, he won’t be jumping all over the dressing room buzzing.
“We gave ourselves a mountain to climb against Sutton but we nearly did with the chances we had.
“The fans expected three points, so did we, but stick with us and on Tuesday hopefully we’ll be coming back with three points on the board.
“It’s a 44 game season I think, isn’t it? Oh no it’s 46, bloody hell, so we've got 45 more games to go so it’s a long old season so we need to dust ourselves down and go again.
“What we don’t want is a player coming to speak to you on Tuesday having to say the same things I’ve just said because you’ll probably be sick of my voice now so we’ll just try and let our performance do the talking at Halifax.”