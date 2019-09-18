Manager Craig Hignett backs Hartlepool United to avoid mid-season slump for the first time in the National League
Craig Hignett has boldly backed his Hartlepool United to avoid their habitual mid-season slump and continue to progress as the season goes on.
Pools’ two seasons in the National League have seen any hope of the play-offs effectively obliterated by Chirstmas time following awful runs of form.
Last season Hartlepool went 10 games without a win between October and December 2018, suffering eight defeats in that time. It was a run of results which ultimately cost former manager Matthew Bates his job.
And back in their maiden season in the top flight of non-league football, their poor run was even more severe as they won just once in 16 matches between November and March which included another winless run of 10 matches. Again, it resulted in then manager Craig Harrison being sacked.
Determined to avoid the same fate as his predecessors and very aware of the risk of jinxing things, Hignett is confident his current Pools side will make it third time lucky and avoid such a spell.
“I don’t want to mention it but I’m going to because there’s a tendency for us to have a slump come around October, November time,” he said.
“This season I think we’ll be stronger as it goes on. Especially considering the strides we’ve made since the Chorley game when we started with the back five to the Woking game and we’re a different side again.
“We’ll get better and stronger again, we’ve got match winners who aren’t in the team yet.
“I think we’re getting there but there’s still a long way to go.”