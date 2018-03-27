Match ratings: How did Hartlepool United's players mark in Bromley victory?

Hartlepool United secured a vital three points as they extended their unbeaten league run to four matches and moved five points clear of the relegation zone.

How did the players rate individually on the night? Luke Vinton has his say...

Pools XI

Scott Loach – Very little to do but remain focused and commanded his area expertly. Will have been disappointed to concede just before half-time...6

Lewis Hawkins – Comfortable on the ball throughout despite playing out of his usual position...7

Louis Laing – Solid and organised for the majority of the game...7

Carl Magnay – Lead by example and did not offer much for Bromley in terms of attacking threat...7

Blair Adams – Brilliant in the first half and was a big threat going forward...7

Nicky Featherstone – Battled for every ball and was involved in some fine passing moves...7

Josh Hawkes – A goal on his first full start – could not have asked for a better debut...7

Conor Newton – Covered every blade of glass and was not afraid to get stuck into a tackle. An important defensive header near the end...7

Michael Woods – Never stopped running and deserved his goal with a sweet strike...7

Jake Cassidy – A nuisance for the Bromley defence and was unlucky not to score in the second half...7

Rhys Oates – Caused Bromley problems and deserved a first-half goal...6

Subs

Devante Rodney (for Rhys Oates 45) – Difficult for the centre halves to handle and produced a clever assist for the second goal...6

Jack Munns (for Josh Hawkes 90) N/A

Not used: Ryan Catterick, Lewis Orrell, Jacob Owen

Yellow: Conor Newton

Red: None

Goal(s): Hawkes 10, Woods 63

Bromley XI: David Gregory, Josh Rees, Jack Holland, Brandon Hanlan, Adam Mekki, Jordan Higgs (Frankie Sutherland 76), Dan Johnson, Luke Wanadio (George Porter 73), Roger Johnson, Luke Woolfenden, Shane McLoughlin (Tyrone Sterling 86).

Not used: Alan Dunne, Ben Chorley

Yellow: None

Red: None

Goal(s): Josh Rees 45

Referee: Marc Edwards – Frustrated the home supporters with some debatable decisions...5

Attendance: 3,041 (20 Bromley supporters)