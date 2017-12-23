Match ratings: How did Hartlepool United's players mark in Maidenhead loss?

Hartlepool United yet again let three National League points slip from a winning position on home turf.

But how did Pools' players rate in defeat? Liam Kennedy has his say...

Pools XI

Scott Loach - Made some decent saves but could do little about the opener. Might have done better for second... 6

Kenton Richardson - Started the game brilliantly until his afternoon was cut short on 39 minutes... 7

Louis Laing - His performances have just not been good enough. Awful own goal... 4

Liam Donnelly - Solid in the centre and just as good on the right... 6

Blair Adams - Unspectacular show at left-back... 5

Michael Woods - One or two strong challenges but did not influence the game anywhere near enough... 4

Conor Newton - Should have scored when presented with a chance six yards out at start of second half. Pools were made to pay for that miss... 4

Nicky Deverdics - He wanted to play in the centre, but he did little to shine in a congested midfield engine-room. Set up Cassidy's goal, though... 6

Jonathan Franks - A bright spark down the left. Pools are definitely a better team with him in it... 7

Jake Cassidy - Netted his first goal since August - it was long overdue. A brilliant header... 6

Rhys Oates - What a shift he put in down the right. Never stopped in the first half. Tired in second... 6

Subs

Scott Harrison (for Richardson 39) - Pools backline struggled as the game wore on... 5

Devatnte Rodney (for Adams 66) - Little opportunity to influence proceedings... 5

Connor Simpson (for Cassidy 83) ...N/A

Susb not used: Ryan Catterick, Jack Munns.

Yellow: Newton, Laing, Harrison

Red: None

Goal: Cassidy 27

Maidenhead United XI: Carl Pentney, Remy Clerima, Rene Steer (James Mulley 71), Harold Odametey, Alan Massey, Moses Emmanuel (Adrian Clifton 69), Sean Marks (Jake Hyde 81), Harry Pritchard, Max Kilman, Jake Goodman, Christian Smith.

Subs not used: Nana Owusu, Ryan Peters.

Yellow: Kilman, Massey, Steer

Red: None

Goals: Laing OG 50, Marks 77

Attendance: 2,756

Referee: D Richardson