Match ratings: How did Hartlepool United's players rate at Gateshead?

One goal, to a man and a goal down in the space of nine minutes - Hartlepool never seem to do things the easy way.

But, all told, they did manage to rescue a point at the International Stadium against Gateshead courtesy of a quite brilliant Michael Woods strike.

But how did the players rate in the clash? Liam Kennedy has his say...

Pools XI (4-3-3)

Scott Loach - Could do absolutely nothing with the goals. Produced a point-saving stop late on. Class stuff from the Pools keeper... 7

Blair Adams - Very harsh red card for the defender playing right-back, but still a needless foul to make when you've already been booked... 5

Louis Laing - Put in a solid performance, especially when team down to 10... 6

Liam Donnelly - Cool and calm for his penalty, could have cracked under the pressure, with a long delay before he stepped up. Some vital blocks, too.. 7

Nicky Deverdics - Was clearly a target for balls over the top against his former club. Given little chance to get on the ball in an attacking sense, though... 6

Michael Woods - Got stuck in. Worked as hard as anyone on the park. Cracking goal to put the icing on the cake... 8

Lewis Hawkins - Lively in the middle but struggled when thrown back to right-back... 5

Jonathan Franks - Struggled to have much of an impact in a more central role. Could not fault his workrate... 6

Rhys Oates - Out on his feet at the end. Put some shift in up top... 6

Jake Cassidy - Very little to feed off but did a lot of good defensive work when Pools' backs were to the wall.. 6

Devante Rodney - One chance to double lead at 1-0 but produced a weak pass-back. Summed up his afternoon... 5

Subs

Keith Watson (for Rodney 90)... N/A

Subs not used: Jack Munns, James Thorne, Connor Simpson, Tomi Adeloye.

Booked: Adams (x2), Cassidy

Red: Adams

Goals: Donnelly PEN 18, Woods 72

Gateshead XI: Dan Hanford, Scott Barrow, Fraser Kerr (Theo Vassell 49), Neill Byrne, Wes York (Paddy McLaughlin 69), Richard Peniket, Danny Johnson, Jordan Burrow, Robbie Tinkler, Russell Penn (Joran Preston 81), Luke Hannant.

Subs not used: James Montgomery, Callum Williams.

Booked: Byrne, York, Hanford, Tinkler.

Red: None

Goals: Barrow 45, 51

Attendance: 3,538 (2,185 from Pools)

Referee: Andrew Miller - Wants to have a long, hard look in the mirror after that performance - 2