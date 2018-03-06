Match ratings: How did Hartlepool United's players rate in Aldershot defeat?

Another National League fixture, yet another defeat for Hartlepool United and Matthew Bates.

But how did the players rate in the Surrey defeat? Our writer Liam Kennedy has his say...

Pools XI (4-1-2-1-2)

Scott Loach - Disappointing for Aldershot's second... 5

Luke George - Took a knock early doors and never really recovered... 5

Scott Harrison - Strong and solid. Didn't really let Pools down... 6

Liam Donnelly - A couple of timely blocks in the first-half but in fairness looked far from fit... 5

Carl Magnay - Caught napping for the opener. Should have done better even if out of position on the left... 5

Nicky Featherstone - Much more tenacious show from the midfielder. Always wanted the ball... 6

Lewis Hawkins - Efforts can never be faulted. Linked up with those alongside him well... 6

Conor Newton - Not quite as much of an impact as late. Tried to bomb on with little success... 5

Michael Woods - Never really got in it... 5

Jake Cassidy - Didn't hold the ball up anywhere near his usual standard... 5

Rhys Oates - Head and shoulders above anyone on the park, never mind for Pools... 8

Subs

Blair Adams (for George 25) - An absolute cracker. His best Pools show... 7

Devante Rodney (for Newton 70) - Threw his weight around but not really given a chance to grab the headlines... 5

Josh Hawkes (for Oates 88) ...N/A

Not used: Ryan Catterick, Louis Laing.

Yellow: Magnay 80

Red: None

Goal(s): Adams 45

Aldershot XI: Jake Cole, Cheye Alexander, Will Evans, Shamir Fenelon (Bobby-Joe Taylor 58), Manny Oyeleke, Scott Rendell, Josh McQuoid, James Rowe, Adam McDonnell (Callum Reynolds 86), Lewis Kinsella, George Fowler.

Not used: Matt McClure, Nicke Kabamba, Jake Gallagher.

Yellow: None

Red: None

Goal(s): Rendell 13, Oyeleke 60

Referee: Christopher Pollard

Attendance: 1,665 (65 Poolies)