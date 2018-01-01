Match ratings: How did Hartlepool United's players rate in Gateshead draw?

In 180 enthralling minutes, despite goals, incident and controversy Craig Harrison's Hartlepool United and Steve Watson's Gateshead just could not be separated.

But how did Pools players rate in their second 2-2 draw with Heed in seven days? Writer Liam Kennedy has his say...

Pools XI (4-3-3)

Scott Loach - Could do nothing about the goals... 7

Liam Donnelly - Pools best all-round defender, wherever he plays he never lets them down... 7

Michael Ledger - Solid game. Made some excellent blocks... 7

Keith Watson - What a return. Two goals and a commanding display at the back. He's some player - how much have Pools missed him?... 9

Nicky Deverdics - Had difficulty against the high balls last week, but this time looked every bit at home at left-back. Delivery was exemplary from set-pieces, too... 7

Michael Woods - Worked very hard in the middle, had to go some way to top his efforts from last week, though... 6

Lewis Hawkins - Another who left his heart and soul out on the park... 6

Jonathan Franks - Didn't quite have the influence he would have liked on the encounter... 6

Devante Rodney - He's taken some stick this season but this was a real high point for the forward. Worked his socks off. Never stopped... 8

Rhys Oates - Unlucky with one long distance effort... 6

Jake Cassidy - Struggled. Hold up play is excellent but on a day Pools could have done with a more mobile outlet, he was not that... 6

Subs

Jack Munns (for Oates 72) - Little to report, really... 5

Tomi Adeloye (for Rodney 86) ...N/A

Connor Simpson (for Cassidy 88) ...N/A

Subs not used: Ryan Catterick, Louis Laing.

Yellow: Deverdics, Donnelly

Red: None

Goals: Watson 7, Watson 64

Gateshead XI: Dan Hanford, Neil Byrne, Theo Vassell, Robbie Tinkler, Paddy McLaughlin, Russell Penn (Danny Johnson 64), Luke Hannant, Scott Barrow, Jordan Burrow, Jordan Preston (Wes York 75), Richard Peniket.

Subs not used:James Montgomery, Jamal Fyfield, Callum Williams.

Yellow: None

Red: None

Goals: Peniket 42, York 78

Referee: Joe Johnson - Let a lot go. Some decent advantages. Impressive... 8

Attendance: 3,241