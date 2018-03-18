Match ratings: How did Pools' players mark in late Fylde draw?

Hartlepool United rescued a late point thanks to a Devante Rodney cracker at the Mill Farm Stadium.

And it's a point that could prove crucial come the end of the season, especially with the gap to the bottom four down to just three points.

Jake Cassidy, Blair Adams and Nicky Featherstone celebrate Pools' opener.

But how did Pools' players rate in the 3-3. Liam Kennedy has his say...

Pools XI

Scott Loach - Starting to come off his line that little bit more and it is making all the difference... 7

Carl Magnay - Much better from the skipper... 7

Louis Laing - While Pools conceded three goals, Laing was one of the stand out players. An excellent show from the centre-half, who has looked out of sorts this season... 8

Liam Donnelly - Got a head or a foot on the end of anything that came his way... 7

Blair Adams - Might do better with one of the goals but he is a player who has really come out of his shell of late... 7

Nicky Featherstone - Looks a player transformed under Matthew Bates. Much like the Featherstone of old... 7

Lewis Hawkins - Was a physical presence in the midfield. Made the opposition know he was there... 6

Conor Newton - Always looking to get forward. Constantly making runs beyond the front two, which is exactly what they need him to do... 6

Michael Woods - Some crunching challenges and lung-busting breaks. Refused to come off even though he played with a limp for an hour. Character... 7

Rhys Oates - Never stopped running the channels and providing options for the midfield... 6

Jake Cassidy - A right handful up front. And a strike to remember late on that looked like nothing more than a consolation, but for Devante Rodney... 8

Subs

Jack Munns (for Woods 61) - Lively. Played in the hole. Looked comfortable in there... 6

Devante Rodney (for Newton 76) - His magic won a point for Pools. Cracking finish at the death... 8

Not used: Ryan Catterick, Jacob Owen, Josh Hawkes.

Yellow: None

Red: None

Goal: Tunnicliffe OG 40, Cassidy 89, Rodney 90

AFC Fylde XI: Jay Lynch, Lewis Montrose, Zaine Francis-Angol, Jordan Tunnicliffe, Andy Bond, James Hardy (Jason Taylor 89), Jack Muldoon, Simon Grand, Serhat Tasdemir (Jonny Smith 46), Callum Chettle (Luke Burke 46).

Not used: Matt Blinkhorn, Henry Jones.

Yellow: None

Red: None

Goals: Bond 46, 55, Hardy 77

Referee: Daniel Middleton - Let a lot go, but got most things right... 7

Attendance: 1,753