Match ratings: How did Pools' players rate in Boreham Wood draw?

Hartlepool United fought tooth and nail to hang on to a National League point against Boreham Wood - a result which opened up the gap to the bottom four to four points.

But how did Pools' players rate in the clash? Liam Kennedy has his say...

Pools XI (4-1-2-1-2)

Scott Loach - Tipped an Angelo Balanta effort off the post. Quality stuff... 7

Carl Magnay - Caught out by the pace of the Boreham Wood frontline on one or two occasions... 5

Liam Donnelly - Looks a level above this division at times. Class from minute one... 8

Scott Harrison - Given a torrid time. Red-carded in the second-half... 4

Blair Adams - Much more solid. As usual a threat going forward but much better defensively... 7

Nicky Featherstone - Sat in front of the back four and protected them relatively well... 6

Lewis Hawkins - Covered every blade. Worked his socks off for the team... 6

Conor Newton - Almost added to his tally, cracked off the post in the first-half... 6

Michael Woods - Got forward to support the front two at every opportunity... 6

Jake Cassidy - Held it up well. Went close with a header in the second 45... 6

Rhys Oates - Didn't quite hit the heights of midweek but put in yet another solid shift... 7

Subs

Louis Laing (for Newton 65)

Devante Rodney (for Oates 76)

Josh Hawkes (for Hawkins 90)

Not used: Ryan Catterick, Jacob Owen.

Yellow: Featherstone, Harrison x2

Red: Harrison

Goal(s): None

Boreham Wood XI: Grant Smith, Kane Smith, Danny Woodwards (Ricky Shakes 69), Mark Ricketts, Dave Stephens Tom Champion, Kieran Murtagh, Bruno Andrade, Jamie Turley, Angelo Balanta, Morgan Ferrier.

Not used: Joe Quigley, Michael Folivi, Scott Doe, Alex Davey.

Yellow: Andrade, Smith, Ricketts

Red: None

Goal(s): None

Referee: P Wright - Took a lot of stick from the crowd. And it's fair to say one or two of his decisions were controversial... 4

Attendance: 2,538 (45 Boreham Wood)