Matthew Bates discusses his Hartlepool United transfer plans and the impact of Marcus Dinanga

Hartlepool United boss Matthew Bates admits Marcus Dinanga gas given him a welcome headache as he ponders his Bromley XI.

But Bates has revealed his striker’s performance has not altered his want to add a fourth frontman to his Pools ranks.

Dinanga was one of the stand out performers for Bates as his side almost battled to a point at joint-National League leaders Wrexham in midweek.

And the manager has welcomed Dinanga finally coming to the frontline party to add competition for places with Luke James and Niko Muir.

“Marcus has been in and out for us this season - he won’t mind me saying that he hasn’t done enough for us when he has come on,” said Bates.

“I have been honest with him about it and I think in the last week we have seen a different player around training. It is for that reason he got his start and I think that was there for all to see in the game.

“He has unlucky not to open his account, he’s quick, runs in behind and plays on the shoulder - he is part of our plans.

“He has put himself up there with that performance.”

That does not mean he is not still in the market for a fourth forward, though.

“We are still looking. We would still like to add but we will see how things go,” said Bates.

Dinanga, though, is all but certain to start again at Bromley. Bates was certainly happy with his show, he said: “His movement, running off the shoulder and fitness, for someone who hasn’t played at this level, was excellent.

“He offers us something different.

“He is a laid back lad who has not been frustrated with a lack of appearances. He has just got his head down and got on with things.”

The moment that cost Pools at the Racecourse Ground was a one rarely seen - an error by Scott Loach.

Bates is backing his keeper to bounce back from the blip and called the player “one of the best” in the fifth tier.

“The goal Loachy has held his hands up,” said Bates.

“He has moved slightly too early but it’s a mistake and he will get over it.

“He is one of the best keepers in this league - they can all make mistakes, that’s football. That error does not have an baring on what I think of the player.

“Overall though I am proud of the performance the players put in. I cannot fault their effort.

“They all showed that they are willing to fight for themselves, their teammates me, the fans and the club.

“We dust ourselves off as a team - the results will not have an impact on us - and we want to put it right with a win.”

More than 100 Poolies made the trip to north Wales on Tuesday night and that backing is not lost on manager Bates.

“The fans were brilliant,” said Bates.

“I think they appreciated what we did at Wrexham. They maybe expected us to get beat by two or three in that second half but when we showed a bit on the pitch they came with us.

“We peppered their goal and it gave the fans something to take home with them.”