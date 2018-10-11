Matthew Bates discusses Louis Laing’s Hartlepool future and provides Myles Anderson and Luke James injury update

Matthew Bates has confirmed Louis Laing is no longer part of his Hartlepool United plans.

And the Pools boss is hopeful a solution can be found to determine the defender’s future in the next seven days.

Laing has been a fringe figure for Pools this campaign, making just the one appearance off the bench in the home loss to Ebbsfleet United.

And as the Mail revealed yesterday, Laing is nearing a Super 6 Stadium exit.

“We are looking at the players that are in our plans at the moment and unfortunately for Louis he isn’t,” said Bates, explaining why Laing was not picked in his Pools XI for the friendly at Shildon.

“We picked the players on Tuesday that we think we might need for the first team. That was it really.

“There have been conversations between the club and the player - that’s as far as I will go really.

“These talks have been going on for a few weeks now and hopefully we can find a resolution.”

Bates says this is nothing about the player personally - it’s a purely footballing decision.

He went on: “He is a good lad. I like him as a person. There is no issue there.

“But I just feel that he’s lost his way as a player here.

“I have no doubt he will have a career elsewhere and do well.

“We will see what the next week holds for Louis.

“Hopefully for the player and the club, we can find a resolution quickly.”

Meanwhile, Bates has explained the decision which saw Luke James pull out of the England C squad this week.

“He called the manager and told him he wouldn’t train on Monday. The manager decided it was better to get the issue right for club football,” said Bates.

“He will be in contention. He should be fine for tomorrow.”

With James fit and firing for Leyton Orient, Myles Anderson should also be OK, having been forced off at Shildon in midweek.

“Myles had always planned to come off at half-time,” said Bates.

“He has had a problem last week where his glute was not firing properly. It was not an injury as such.

“It started to do the same again in the game and he came off. He should be fine for Saturday.

“It is not a long-term major injury it is just an issue coming from his back.

“It is mysterious as there is no muscle tear or anything like that but it is one we can manage day-by-day.

“Hopefully with some training he will be OK for the trip on Saturday.”

Aaron Cunningham was another player who played for Pools this week.

Bates confirmed it was agreed between loan club Blyth and Pools that the defender would be better getting minutes under his belt.

“He is our player, but remains there. Alun (Armstrong) and I thought it best for everyone,” said Bates.