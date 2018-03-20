Matthew Bates discusses the impact of ex-Sunderland man Ged McNamee and former Chelsea and Middlesbrough keeper Ross Turnbull at Pools

Matthew Bates admits he’s enjoying having the experience of Ged McNamee and Champions League winner Ross Turnbull alongside him the dugout.

But the caretaker will not be swayed from his ideals of how he wants his Hartlepool United side to play.

Bates brought in former Sunderland academy manager McNamee and ex-Boro and Chelsea keeper Turnbull, after Craig Harrison was given his marching orders by the club hierarchy.

And, according to those in the dressing-room, the impact has been stark.

Confidence has flooded back as Pools have managed to fight tooth and nail for two vital points against promotion chasers in the last two weeks.

They face a totally fresh challenge tomorrow, when Pools travel to fellow relegation-threatened outfit Barrow.

And Bates admits it is nice to have two coaches he trusts alongside him on the touchline.

On the impact of McNamee and Turnbull, Bates said: “His (Turnbull) coaching style is good and I think the goalkeepers are enjoyin working with him.

“Ged is good for me to speak to, someone to bounce ideas off and I think it’s been enjoyable for both of them too.

“Having Ged with me is positive.

“I have my own ideas and won’t be swayed on what I do. But it’s nice to be able to discuss things with him – little formation changes, substitutions and the like.

“It’s a stressful place to be in the dug out and having someone there to speak with is a big help.

“He’s very experienced, as I have said before he was my first coach at the Manchester United centre of excellence when I was eight or nine years old. He’s been at Sunderland a long, long time and involved with the first-team when Kevin Ball was appointed caretaker.

“He seems to be enjoying it here. Both of them do. It’s a bit different for them two, as it has been for me.”