Matthew Bates explains why he is sending Hartlepool goalkeeper out on loan

Ryan Catterick has joined Guisborough Town on a short-term loan deal, with Matthew Bates keen to see the goalkeeper test himself with regular first team football.

The 19-year-old, yet to make his Pools debut, signed professional terms with the club last summer and has acted as understudy to Scott Loach.

Bates explained: "Ryan has developed well but the next stage for him is to play some regular football.

“He’s worked hard and come on a lot under Ross Turnbull so we’re looking forward to seeing him challenged in a first team environment with Guisborough.”

Guisborough Town play in Northern League Division One.

Pools can recall Catterick if he is needed for first team duties.