Matthew Bates provides injury update on Hartlepool United midfielder Michael Woods

Hartlepool United’s Michael Woods is an injury doubt for this weekend’s National League trip to Bromley.

The midfielder sat out Pools’ 1-0 loss at Wrexham last night, having suffered an ankle knock in the build up to the clash in north Wales.

And manager Matthew Bates has revealed the player remains a doubt for Saturday, with Paddy McLaughlin set to keep his place in the starting XI.

“It is not a serious injury,” said Bates.

“He just rocked his ankle in training on Sunday. He blocked a shot and has maybe overstretched the ligament.

“Saturday might well come around too soon for him.”

All season Bates has reiterated the fact he will need every member of his Pools squad in the fifth tier.

Marcus Dinanga and Myles Anderson came in from the cold to put in assured performances from the off, while subs Conor Newton, Luke James and Josh Hawkes also had a big impact off the bench at the Racecourse Ground.

“It is a cliche I know but we name a 16 man squad and we might need any of them on the day,” said the boss.

“With Conor we needed someone with a bit of fitness to have an impact in that midfield and I think he did that when he came on.

“Each one of them played a part. It seems stupid me saying they all played a part in a defeat but they did play a part in what was a good team performance in defeat.”

While Bates has options for the weekend trip to London he will be without the services of skipper Andrew Davies who could be handed a three-game ban for his sending off last night.

The game is also set to come around too soon for midfielder Luke Williams, who has failed to kick a ball since signing for Pools in August.