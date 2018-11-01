Matthew Bates provides injury updates on Hartlepool United midfielders Michael Woods, Luke Williams and Paddy McLaughlin

Hartlepool United boss Matthew Bates has provided a fitness update on trio Michael Woods, Paddy McLaughlin and Luke Williams.

Bates has revealed that Woods is rated as 50/50 for Saturday’s National League visit to Bromley, while McLaughlin has this week been struggling with an illness.

The manager admits that Williams, who is yet to kick a ball for Pools since signing in August, is a little further down his road to recovery this week.

“Everyone is fine,” said Bates.

“Paddy is off ill today (Thursday) but he should be fine. Woodsy was out jogging but he is still struggling.

“It is a good sign that he is out and nearly back but we will have to wait and see if he makes it. With us travelling so early it is touch and go whether he will make it.

“He is 50/50.”

Williams is set to see a specialist this week, as part of his recovery routine.

And while Bates admits it has been a frustrating time for the player and club, he knows everyone can now see light at the end of the tunnel.

“He is going back to see the specialist on Friday which is just a planned, routine check up,” said Bates.

“We will see where we go from there.

“It has been frustrating for him, and we have said before he is not on schedule. But he is hopefully getting there.”

Bates will have to do without central defender and skipper Andrew Davies this weekend, with the 34-year-old serving the first of a three-game ban for his sending off at Wrexham.

The defender will also miss the trip to Gillingham in the first round of the FA Cup, as well as the home game with Barnet on November 17.