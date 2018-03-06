Matthew Bates reacts to Hartlepool United's Aldershot defeat and the penalty that wasn't

Hartlepool United were robbed of not just one point, but three at Aldershot - that's the view caretaker Matthew Bates.

Pools showed fight, resolve and character to claw their way back into the clash with a cracker from Blair Adams after falling behind early doors.

But their resolve was broken by the National League promotion-chasers in the second period as Manny Oyeleke netted a winner to consign Pools to yet another away day defeat.

Things could have be different though, had referee Christopher Pollard pointed to the spot when Conor Newton's goal-bound volley was denied by the arm of Will Evans.

Bates, whose side remain three points above the fifth tier drop, was less than impressed with the call.

"The penalty was a shocker," he said.

"Even the fourth official has said it to me that he thinks it was a penalty.

"I think that everyone in the ground could see it was a penalty, but it was not given.

"But these things are swings and roundabouts

"All we can do is work hard and hope it levels out for us."

While Bates admits the result itself was a body blow, he believes there was enough to be positive about from his players' performances.

"It is really disappointing for us because they are the best team in the league - they play the best football, I am not just saying that," Bates said of the result.

"There was lots of passion and hard work out there.

"And I have said to the lads that if they do that week after week we will win more games than we lose.

"I think we should have got a point, at least.

"Even though we have been beaten there are plenty of positives to take from it."