Matthew Bates reacts to Hartlepool United's FA Cup draw as manager plans scouting trip ahead of tie

Manager Matthew Bates has revealed he will travel to Staffordshire to run the rule over Hartlepool United's FA Cup opponents.

The draw for the fourth qualifying round saw Pools given a home tie against either Workington or Kidsgrove Athletic, with the clash set for Saturday, October 20, subject to potential change for live TV coverage.

Hartlepool United boss Matthew Bates.

And Bates has revealed that he will travel to Kidsgrove's Novus Stadium on Wednesday night to scout both sides in their third qualifying round replay.

"I am quite pleased that they drew on Saturday because that gives me a chance to get over there for the replay on Wednesday and see both teams in action," said Bates.

"We can have a look at them and see what they’re all about so the fact it’s gone to a replay is a little bit of a bonus for us.

"I am happy with the draw."

The first game between the sides on Saturday ended 0-0.

Workington are currently in the Evo-Stik Premier division, the same as South Shields, who Pools beat at this stage this year, while Kidsgrove play in the Evo-Stik West Division .

As well as a place in the next round being up for grabs, prize money is also on offer. Pools' coffers will be boosted to the tune of £25,000 should they make it through to the first round proper.

While some may see the cup as a distraction, Bates can't wait to get started in the competition.

"I have been looking forward to the FA Cup because I’ve not managed in it yet but it was always a competition I loved as a player," he said.

"I love the early rounds so a home tie was what we were after – we’d have been comfortable with anybody at home but whoever we play will be up for it because it will be a big game for them.

"We’ll respect the opposition whoever gets through because they will come to our place wanting to make a name for themselves but we’re looking forward to it and hopefully we can progress."