Matthew Bates reveals the ONE area Hartlepool need to improve ahead of important October

Matthew Bates has revealed the key area that he feels Hartlepool United need to improve on.

Pools ground out an impressive 0-0 draw at title-chasing Leyton Orient on Saturday but, while happy with the performance, Bates has pinpointed one area of concern.

He felt that his side were 'wasteful' in possession and is keen to amend this ahead of a difficult month.

After the visit of Kidsgrove in the FA Cup this weekend, Pools face promotion rivals Sutton United and Wrexham in two pivotal fixtures - and Bates is keen to keep the positive momentum going.

"We need to improve a little, to be honest," he admitted, after the stalemate in London.

"The disappointing bit today was the in possession stuff. We didn't keep the ball, we were a bit wasteful with it and it didn't stick up top.

"That's something we need to look at and improve on.

"But that's four points already this month and we keep going. We've got another tough one in a couple of weeks against Sutton."

One positive for Bates, however, was the performance of his substitutes - who could prove vital during this tricky run with squad rotation sure to come into play.

Marcus Dinanga and Josh Hawkes and Conor Newton all made an impact after entering the fray - with the latter even striking the woodwork late.

And Bates was pleased with the impact made by the trio at Brisbane Road.

"The subs are always massively important for us, especially coming to a place like this where the lads who started have to put so much effort in and so much hard work in.

"Conor, Josh and Marcus all made an impact and all had chances to win it and on another day they could have."